ARMY trends ‘Congratulation Jungkook’ on social media, here's what BTS star did

In a thrilling victory for BTS fans, Jungkook's latest track "3D," featuring Jack Harlow, has clinched its first win on Mnet's 'M! Countdown,' a prominent weekly K-pop music show. The triumph comes a mere four days after the song's release, marking a significant achievement for the globally adored artist. BTS's Jungkook wins first place on 'M! Countdown' with his latest track '3D.'(Getty Images)

This week's episode, themed as a highlight special, showcased a fierce competition between Jungkook and IVE. However, Jungkook's captivating collaboration "3D" emerged victorious. With this win, Jungkook now shares the title of the second act with the most music show wins in 2023, standing alongside (G)I-DLE, each boasting 13 wins.

Jungkook's decision to perform "3D" on Korean music shows was met with enthusiastic anticipation, especially considering his previous solo single, "Seven," was not promoted similarly. The news of his win set social media abuzz, sparking trending hashtags like #CONGRATULATIONSJUNGKOOK on Twitter, as fans flooded the platform to express their joy and support for the talented artist.

"3D" has not only won hearts but also made a remarkable impact on the charts, selling over 100,000 units in the US, underscoring its global appeal.

"3D" is a captivating blend of pop and R&B, featuring Jungkook's soulful vocals and Jack Harlow's distinctive rap style. The music video, a visual spectacle, showcases Jungkook's versatility, from dancing in the rain to engaging in a game of chess with Harlow at a roadside cafe. The track was officially unveiled at the Global Citizen Awards festival, where Jungkook's electrifying performance left the audience in awe.

The celebration among fans continues to ripple across social media platforms, with messages of congratulations pouring in from all corners of the globe. Jungkook's "3D" triumph is not just a win for him but also a testament to the unwavering support of the ARMY, who stand by their beloved artist through every musical endeavour.

