BTS' Jungkook gives a shoutout to Michelle Zauner's memoir Crying in H Mart, she reacts ‘Excuse me’

BTS member Jungkook seems to be a bookworm and many might not know about it. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his current read and it's none other than Michelle Zauner's New York Times bestselling book, Crying in H Mart. Seeing Jungkook's recommendation, the singer is on cloud nine. Also read: Jungkook reveals new details about his ‘rainy day fight’ with BTS' Jimin, talks about attending Suga's concert

Jungkook goes live on Weverse

Jungkook owns a copy of Michelle Zauner's memoir Crying in H Mart.

Jungkook in his latest live session on the online fan community Weverse talked to his fans for almost two hours. During the chat, he touched upon several topics, including Michelle's book. He revealed that he purchased a copy of Crying in H Mart and showed it to his fans during the chat.

Michelle Zauner reacts to Jungkook's shoutout

Michelle Zauner is the lead singer and guitarist of Japanese Breakfast. Her book, Crying in H Mart is her 2021 memoir. Reacting to her book, which made it to Jungkook's live, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Excuse me Jung Kook has bought a copy of Crying in H Mart!!!!!” She also retweeted posts from BTS fans aka ARMY which mentioned Jungkook and the book.

Crying in H Mart

Michelle Zauner's book, Crying in H Mart is her debut book, published on April 20, 2021, helmed by Alfred A. Knopf. The memoir talks about her identity, her relationship with her mother and the beginning of her career in the music scene. "She uses the lens of food and cooking to explore her Korean identity after she loses her mother to cancer," mentions a tweet about the book.

Updates on BTS

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jungkook is the youngest member. Reportedly, Jungkook is all set to release a new solo album on July 14. As per reports, it will include an English song as well. Reacting to it, BTS' agency BigHit had shared in a statement, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

While Jungkook's solo album still remains unconfirmed, he has previously released solo tracks. His most recent one was the official FIFA World Cup song, Dreamers. On the other hand, BTS will release the digital single, Take Two in June on the occasion of their 10th anniversary, as confirmed by their agency.

