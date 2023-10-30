BTS' Jungkook drops new Seven, 3D remixes ft David Guetta and MK

BTS singer Jungkook joined hands with David Guetta and MK for new versions of his hit tracks-- Seven and 3D. The new songs released on Monday. The original version of Seven featured rapper Latto while 3D was in collaboration with Jack Harlow. Also read: BTS' agency denies claims of members visiting establishment linked with G-Dragon, Lee Sun Kyun drug case

Jungkook's Seven and 3D remix

BTS singer Jungkook releases new remixes of his singles.(Getty Images)

The new versions of Seven and 3D are a foot-tapping remix, ready to take over clubs and pubs across the globe. Seven reflects David Guetta's style with the soothing voice of the Golden Maknae. 3D brings groovy music with catchy and repetitive sounds by MK.

Fans verdict

Both the songs have been approved by fans. Reacting to 3D, a fan commented on X, “It sounds new (and absolutely great) oh wow.” “I'm a huge David Guetta fan so this remix hits me right in the borahae,” added another. One more user said, “My favourite of all remixes.”

Meanwhile talking about MK's remix, a fan wrote, “This is a banger.” “Thank you so much! Tell Jungkook that we are proud of him,” added yet another one.

Upcoming releases

Jungkook is only days away from his solo album release. His first album as a solo artist, GOLDEN, will be out on November 3. The Seven and 3D remixes are pre-releases.

BTS' agency had said, "Thank you for your great anticipation for Jungkook's upcoming solo album GOLDEN, scheduled to be released next month. Prior to the release of GOLDEN, we would like to unveil the remix versions of Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Jungkook's digital singles which will also be part of the album. We hope you enjoy these remix tracks as you eagerly await the release of GOLDEN."

Previously, Jungkook collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the English song Too Much. It was a part of The Kid LAROI's debut album.

GOLDEN is going to be Jungkook's all-English song album. He has collaborated with even more artists, including Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake and Major Lazer for the album which will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

