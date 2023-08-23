BTS' Jungkook announces new remix of Seven with DJ Alesso after plagiarism allegations; check out release date

The youngest singer of BTS, Jungkook is all set to treat fans with a new remix of his hit track Seven. After teaming up with Latto, Jungkook will be collaborating with Swedish DJ, Alesso for the new remix version of Seven. It will be out on August 25 at 1 p.m. KST. Also read: Jungkook's song Seven faces plagiarism allegations month after release

Jungkook's Seven remix

BTS' Jungkook to present a remix version of his single, Seven.

Confirming the same, BTS' agency BigHit Music shared on Weverse, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of Jungkook's Seven (ft Latto)- Alesso remix.

“Seven (ft Latto)- Alesso remix- is a reinterpretation of the original track in the Progressive House genre produced by Alesso. This remix stands out with its dynamic build-up and drop sections, featuring the use of synth bass and vocal chops, creating a refreshing summer vibe. Experience an impassioned sound fit for hot summer nights.”

“We thank you so much for the love you have shown for ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ and look forward to your continued anticipation for Jungkook’s upcoming solo endeavors," also added the agency.

Controversy around Seven

The announcement of the new remix version arrives a day after plagiarism allegations against Jungkook's Seven. Previously, multiple reports claimed that the track was plagiarised. The agency had denied all claims of plagiarism.

Reports claimed that Jungkook’s Seven allegedly borrowed a main portion of the song Time of Mask by Fin KL. While Seven released on July 14, 2023, as a single, Time of Mask came out in 2000. Responding to the claims, BigHit Music said, as per Soompi, "We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s Seven are not true.”

“Seven is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism,” they also maintained.

Jungkook's single Seven

Jungkook marked his solo debut with the digital single Seven. Featuring rapper Latto, the music album also starred actor Han So-hee. An explicit version of the song was also released. Seven made history by breaking and creating several new records for the singer as a solo artist and even topped many global charts after the release.

