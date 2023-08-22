Jungkook's song Seven faces plagiarism allegations month after release. Here's what BTS agency BigHit Music has said

After over a month of the release of BTS member Jungkook's song Seven, several reports claimed and rumours emerged that the track was plagiarised. On Tuesday, the group's agency BigHit Music denied the allegations, as per Soompi. BigHit Music said that the track is 'completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago'. (Also Read | Jungkook reacts after his solo Seven tops Billboard Hot 100; BTS' Jimin praises him, while RM gives celebration a twist) BTS' Jungkook song Seven released last month.

BTS agency reacts to plagiarism rumours

On Tuesday, a report claimed that Jungkook’s Seven allegedly borrowed a main portion of the song Time of Mask by Fin KL. It was released in 2000. Quoting a statement by BigHit Music, Soompi said, “We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s Seven are not true.”

The statement also read, "Seven is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism.”

Seven tops Billboard charts

Since its release, Jungkook’s song Seven has been making history. It has made several new records and topped many charts. Seven, which also featured Latto, topped a fifth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (excluding US) charts (dated August 26). As per Billboard, four weeks ago, Seven became the 'first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist'.

Jungkook had reacted to Seven topping Billboard Hot 100

On Instagram, Billboard had shared the chart and wrote, "The Hot 100 top 10 (chart dated July 29, 2023)." Later, on Weverse, Jungkook wrote as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “Let's go even higher.” Seven is Jungkook's solo single and also features him alongside actor Han So-hee.

Jungkook on Seven

Recently, Jungkook also said about Seven, "The key is originally this (sings the first line). But I have to do a test, see if I can do it or not since I have a cold right now. I can't do falsetto very well right now. Whenever I get a cold it gets harder for me to control my voice. There are some people that sing better when they get a cold. But why am I like this?" Talking about the song, Jungkook had added, "The song is good, isn't it? I knew the response would be good. I just trust my gut."

