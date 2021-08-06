Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jungkook pets a chicken to sleep on the sets of Daechwita, ARMY calls him 'precious'. Watch
music

BTS: Jungkook pets a chicken to sleep on the sets of Daechwita, ARMY calls him 'precious'. Watch

BTS member Jungkook pet a chicken on the sets of Daechwita. The video was released as part of BTS' Memories of 2020.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:27 AM IST
BTS member Jungkook with a chicken.

BTS recently released their Memories of 2020 DVD and it features some of the group's best behind-the-scenes moments from last year. Fans were treated to BTS leader RM's birthday celebrations, filled with kisses from Jimin and V, and Suga's video call with J-Hope, among other moments. However, one of the moments that caught the fandom by surprise was Jungkook bonding with a chicken.

A video from the sets of Daechwita, a song by Suga's alter ego Agust D, was released as a part of the Memories of 2020 DVD and it featured Jungkook petting a chicken. The BTS singer, who had a cameo in the music video, petted the chicken to sleep. However, once the chicken was asleep, Jungkook freaked out and wasn't sure if he should wake the animal up.

"What should I do? What should I do? I’ve got to wake it up," he says. The wholesome moment had the video editor and fans jealous. In the video, the editor added the caption "Getting jealous of a chicken." Fans, too, expressed similar opinions. A few also recalled the time Jungkook prompted a chicken to fight against him and noted that times have changed.

BTS singer Jungkook pets a chicken.
BTS fans react to Jungkook petting a chicken.
A BTS fan has a hilarious reaction to Jungkook petting a chicken.

Also read: BTS: RM, V and Jungkook's crawl catches ARMY's attention, Suga and J-Hope check on each other through video call

A video from the sets also featured Suga's reaction to Jin and Jungkook's cameo in the music video. The oldest and the youngest members faked a fight in the video. Their shot left Suga in splits. On the day of the shoot, J-Hope also paid the trio a visit and gifted him a coffee truck for the day.

BTS has had a memorable 2020. Although their international tour was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, they released new music in the second half of the year. They released the song Dynamite, their first all-English track which earned them their first Grammy nomination, followed by the release of their album BE.

Topics
bts bts video bts world kpop

