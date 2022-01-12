BTS: Jungkook plays half human-half tiger in 7 Fates Chakho, Jin plays archer who becomes 'awesome hunter'. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have spoken about their characters in the upcoming webtoon, 7 Fates Chakho. In a new interview, V said that 7 Fates Chakho is a story about seven destinies and is inspired by Korean folklore about tigers and bears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An urban fantasy story, BTS 7 Fates Chakho begins in Sin-si, which is dangerous and corrupt, as monsters called beom hunt humans in the city. So seven tiger hunters come together under the name of Chakho. V spoke about Chakhogapsa, who were hunters during the Joseon Dynasty.

The Chakho official soundtrack will be produced by SUGA and vocals will be by Jungkook. The webtoon will release on January 15. Beom in Korean means tiger but in the webtoon, it seemingly has a supernatural twist.

Speaking on Hybe's 7 Fates Chakho YouTube channel, RM said that he plays Do-Geon, 'a crime expert who has had a hard life and has survived in the back alleys of the city'. The BTS leader added, "He can handle all sorts of firearms and is very perceptive, so he is very strong on his own. He added that though his character at first wanted to work on his own, eventually he has to join the team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jin said that he plays an ordinary archer Hwan but becomes a beom hunter after losing his entire family to a beom. He described his character as 'playful and mischeveous' who while hunting becomes a 'really cool and awesome hunter'. Suga plays Cein who is 'almost eaten by a beom but survives and so has a tragic story'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J-Hope, who plays Hosu and has 'golden eyes', is kidnapped by a beom. In order to survive in their den, he has to do something terrible. Jimin's character, Haru, is a non-human who for a long time was a rock that 'guarded the gate to the world of the beom and then the rock became human'. "Since he lived for such a long time, he's a character that has the qualities of a master," said Jimin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V plays Jooan who falls in love with a beom. Calling his character unbiased, caring and compassionate, V said that 'he's able to love beyond his own species'. "But the love between a hunter and the hunted can't be easy," he added.

Jungkook, who plays Zeha, said that viewers will see action scenes as they race through the city of Sin-si. There are battle scenes between the humans and beom. On his character, Jungkook said, "Zeha is half-human and half tiger who was born between a human and a beom. He only finds out after being attacked by a beom, so he is shocked...He uses his tiger powers to hunt them but at the same time, no one can find out that he's one himself."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook gives glimpse of his boxing skills in new video, ARMY says: 'I'm passing out'; fans spot V. Watch

Recently, the teaser for 7 Fates Chakho was released, giving a glimpse at the characters in the webtoon. On Twitter, several Concept Photos of the members have also been unveiled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON