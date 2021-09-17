BTS: Jungkook's fan gifts him a square foot of land in Scotland for birthday

BTS member Jungkook, who celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this month, has received a gift from Filipino actor Arci Muñoz, also known as Ramona Thornes. However, the gift is all the way in Scotland, as it is one square foot of land.

Taking to Instagram, Arci shared a post in which she posed with a statue of Cooky. She also shared the certificates detailing the purchase of the plot under Jungkook's name. She captioned her post, "To: Lord #jeonjungkook It’s better late than never!!! Happy birthday! Ya now a lord and ya own a piece of #scotland #bts #army."

She bought the land in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve, reported Koreaboo. This is a part of a fundraiser for the nature reserves of Scotland. According to the Philippines website Nylon Manila, last year on BTS member Jimin's birthday Arci had named her property after him and called it 'Jimin Park'.

Ahead of his birthday this year, Jungkook chose to ring in the occasion with fans through a live session from his studio on Vlive, the South Korean video streaming platform. Titled 'Happy birthday to me', the live session continued for two and a half hours. During the session, Jungkook composed a song for the ARMY, cut a cake and also grooved to several of the group's songs.

Recently, BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and were officially named the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by him. The members were also awarded certificates of appointment and fist-bumped with the President.

BTS will participate in this year's UN General Assembly, which will be their third. Earlier in 2018, the members had made an in-person appearance and in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had pre-recorded a video message.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to collaborate with British band Coldplay on their new song My Universe. It will be released on September 24.