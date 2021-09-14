BTS fist bump South Korea President Moon Jae-in, receive special envoy certificates. Watch

BTS members were officially named the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday. They were also awarded certificates of appointment. The members comprising--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also fist bumped twice with President Moon.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in greeted them with fist bumps. BTS members received their diplomatic passports and a fountain pen each from the South Korean President, as per the video shared by the Blue House on the microblogging website.

The band met the President at the main building of the Blue House, the office and residence of President Moon in Seoul, for the ceremony.

According to a series of tweets posted on the verified Twitter account of the Blue House (Cheong Wa Dae in Korean), the septet will also attend the 76th UN General Assembly session in New York on September 20 as part of their duties, along with the president. BTS will take part in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action.

“문재인 대통령, 방탄소년단(BTS)에 미래·문화 특사 임명장 수여”

오늘 오전 11시30분 청와대 본관에서 진행된 '방탄소년단(BTS) 미래세대와 문화를 위한 대통령 특별사절' 임명장 수여식 현장을 공개합니다.@BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTS #대통령특별사절 pic.twitter.com/uG4oOdcrhW — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) September 14, 2021

"As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the world over the years, BTS' participation in the UN General Assembly will serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and elicit sympathy for future generations on major international issues," the tweet from the Blue House read, as reported by the news agency PTI. It was announced In July that President Moon has appointed BTS as his special envoy.

BTS' participation at this year's UN General Assembly will be their third, following an in-person appearance in 2018. Their second participation was a pre-recorded video message in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, BTS will collaborate with British band Coldplay on their new single My Universe. The track will be released on September 24. BTS recently won three MTV Video Music Awards in the best group, song of summer and best K-pop categories.