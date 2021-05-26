BTS: Jungkook says he invented Spock's Vulcan salute, jokes 'Star Trek learned it from me', Watch

BTS singer Jungkook joked that he created Star Trek's iconic Vulcan salute, a hand gesture which is usually accompanied by the words 'live long and prosper'. The singer joined his fellow band mates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V to participate in a skit for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the segment, they explained different popular hand gestures.

In the video, Jungkook recreated the popular sign and joked that he 'invented' the gesture. He added that Star Trek learned it from him. How is that possible? The singer explained, "Because Star Trek takes place in the future."

The iconic hand gesture first appeared in the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series. Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in series, created the sign and it stems from a Jewish tradition. As reported by Washington Post, the Vulcan salute gesture was the result of his childhood memory of a Jewish synagogue service in Boston. He saw the gesture as part of a blessing and stayed in his mind long.

Besides the hand gestures, BTS also performed their recently released track Butter. Their live performance premiered shortly after they performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday.

The song released last week and it has been shattering streaming records. This includes Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Speaking about the song at the global press conference, BTS member Jimin said that the song was not composed keeping a deeper meaning in place. "We tried to prepare a song that you can listen to easily," he said. "Butter is really simple. The weather will continue to get hot, and I hope will many people will enjoy with BTS’s Butter. I think that will be enough," Jungkook added.

Apart from Butter, BTS has several events lined up, including their appearance on the Friends reunion special, 8th-anniversary celebrations and a Japanese album release.