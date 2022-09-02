BTS: Jungkook thanks ARMY for his birthday events: ‘I’ve been monitoring all'. Watch Jin's hilarious cameo appearance

BTS member Jungkook interacted with fans as he celebrated his 25th birthday (he turned 26 according to Korean culture), sang, cut a bunny-shaped cake and thanked ARMY. Taking to Weverse, Jungkook held a live session in which Jin also made a brief appearance and brought him grapes. Jin lit a candle, sang the happy birthday song and also decorated the cake with grapes. While Jin was decorating it, a fan asked Jungkook if it was 'Bang PD', the nickname of Bang Si-Hyuk, former CEO of HYBE. While he laughed uncontrollably, Jin kept on denying that it was Bang Si-Hyuk. (Also Read | Happy Birthday Jungkook: BTS J-Hope calls him 'September husband')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Jin asked Jungkook, if he should leave, he said 'yeah okay' as he was drunk. Jin said, "No, I only had a glass" and Jungkook reminded him, "You said two glasses earlier" making the older member laugh. He then started asking if RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V 'physically came to wish' Jungkook. When he said J-Hope and Jimin came, Jin was taken aback and said, "Wow Jimin and J-Hope you're amazing."

Jungkook shared pictures of his birthday cake on Weverse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interacting with the fans, Jungkook later said, "I heard the cake for my birthday came out. I wanted to do something using light purple, light blue, light pink something like that but it was hard to create so we went with just the colours. This is so good. This looks a little cruel (to eat the bunny)." He also thanked fans, "I'm really thankful and you guys do so much for my birthday, events, cafes, buses, subways, even abroad. I've been monitoring it all, thank you so much for it. I feel like I haven't done as much as you guys do and it really makes me feel the love from so many people. Even the scale of events has gotten so bigger."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about his photobook, Jungkook said, "Did this come out yet? You guys must haven't gotten it yet." Showing the photobook cover, he said, "Should I just show one? Should I just show the poca (photo card)? There's a lot of photo cards in this." Jungkook, showing the back cover, asked, "It's sexy right?"

Jungkook sang several songs including Just One Day, Bad Decisions, Left Right Left, Autumn Leaves, Louder than bombs, Magic Shop, Mic Drop and Christmas Tree. He also treated fans to his beatboxing. He also said that he wanted to have ramyeon. "After getting health checkups for blood and other stuff, I'm not supposed to eat refined wheat flour at all but I really feel like boiling ramyeon and eating one right now."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just ahead of ending the live session, Jungkook told ARMY, "Thank you all for being together with me on my birthday. I'll end the day with a grateful heart. Please spend a great day everyone~ bye~ purple you~ borahae~ bye." Later, sharing pictures of his birthday cake on Weverse, Jungkook wrote, "Rabbit cake from hell... Thank you so much members! Always thankful to our ARMYs! We had fun today!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON