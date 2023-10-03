BTS' Jungkook responds after fans request him to visit India, sings Naatu Naatu during live. Watch

BTS singer Jungkook is back with yet another live session for fans. This time he went on to chat with fans from across the globe after wrapping up his practice session. Not only did he answer several questions regarding his life, but also promised to conduct a live session with his fellow member Park Jimin on Wednesday if the latter agrees. He also opened up about hosting a karaoke session with Kim Taehyung. Also read: BTS' Jungkook breaks silence on his personal life, reveals who is his girlfriend

Jungkook goes live

BTS' Jungkook is open to visiting India for his fans.

Jungkook said on stationhead, as per a translation by X user @btsinthemoment, “Hi! Ah, I'm tired. I've come after practice, nice to meet you.” He informed fans that he will be performing at a show on 13th October. The singer who recently joined Tiktok also said that he will only be posting dancing videos on the platform.

He also went on to try speaking different languages after fans across the world dropped sweet comments during this live. Jungkook was asked what he would like to have if given a choice between Jin's broad shoulders or RM's height and he named RM. He answered about holding a karaoke with V and said, “I don't know yet, but if the time works out.”

Jungkook picks favourite song from V

The Seven singer was also asked about his favourite song from V's solo album Layover. He told fans, “Which song do I like the most from Taehyung's album? I like Slow Dancing.” He was also requested to bring Jimin for a live, to which he said, “Live tomorrow with Jimin? If Jimin can do it!” “I think it'll at least be over an hour? or around an hour? I do think that it'll get longer as I do it though,” he said he will be interacting with fans on Weverse, even without Jimin.

Jungkook on visiting India

Someone also urged Jungkook to do aegyo (display of affected through a cute voice). But he told them, “Ah, I really can't do aegyo anymore.” Throughout the live, Jungkook conveyed his love for fans. When a fan commented, “My boyfriend is jealous of you,” the youngest BTS member reacted, “I'm sorry.” On the other hand, someone also requested him to visit India and he said, “I want to go to anywhere where ARMYs are at.”

Jungkook sings RRR song Naatu Naatu

Before wrapping up, Jungkook said he would be back to talk to his fans on Weverse at 9 pm KST on Wednesday. “Wait with beers in hand. Thank you. I was so happy that I was able to tell you that I love you in various languages today, even though it wasn't perfect. Thank you for saying nice things. See you guys tomorrow.”

Jungkook is quite regular with his fan interactions on the internet. During his last live, Indian fans were set in for a perfect treat as Jungkook sang RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Previously, he had expressed his love for the song as well.

Jungkook's latest release was 3D, featuring Jack Harlow. He will be releasing a mini album by the end of this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.