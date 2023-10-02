BTS' Jungkook breaks silence on his personal life, reveals who is his girlfriend

BTS member Jungkook has answered the most burning question for once and all, after several fans aka BTS ARMY took over the comment section and asked him if he has a girlfriend. Jungkook was rumoured to be dating after an alleged video of him with a girl went viral on social media. However, he finally clarified that he is single, but also introduced his 'girlfriend.' Also read: Jungkook gets exceptionally chatty during live, addresses haters, losing his innocence BTS singer Jungkook clarifies rumours about his relationship.(Getty Images)

Jungkook on his relationship rumours

As per a translation by X user, @BTStranslation_, Jungkook during a live session on Stationhead, said, “Do I have a girlfriend? Why do you keep asking that? I don’t have a girlfriend so don’t need (to) ask questions like this.” He went on to reveal who is his girlfriend in life and left fans surprised.

Jungkook's girlfriend

He said, “I only have ARMYs… I’m only looking at ARMYs… ARMYs be my girlfriend… Okay??” He said he felt better after the confession and added, “I only look at armys because I’m ARMYbaragi (armyflower like sunflower). Ah do I need to say this English too? ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away.” “You're gonna tell people that i'm your boyfriend if they ask? okay do it! tell them I'm your boyfriend or friend or older or younger brother or family,” he also said.

Jungkook on alleged video with a girl

Previously, a video had gone viral on social media, which claimed that the man in the clip was Jungkook. He was seen in a room with a girl. When fans urged him to take legal action against those behind the circulation of the alleged video, the golden maknae said, "There’s no need to sue them. Just leave it be. Leave it be, leave it be. This just gives them attention. If you don’t give them attention, they won’t do that. Thank you. I love you (ARMYs). Let me embrace you with love.”

Jungkook is currently basking in the success of his song 3D. It is in collaboration with Jack Harlow and released on Friday. Previously, he had released his hit single, Single.

He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo mini-album. While he had said on Suga's show Suchwita that the album would be out by November 2023, he also recently revealed his plans for the rest of the year. Releasing his much-awaited album was one of them.

