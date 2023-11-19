BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN surpasses Taylor Swift with No. 1 debut on album sales chart

BTS’ Jungkook is basking in the success of his newly rolled-out debut album GOLDEN. True to its name, the all-English album by the K-pop artist is scripting history in golden letters. Adding another feather to the cap, Jungkook's debut album, featuring a total of 11 tracks and multiple collaborations, has claimed the number 1 spot on the Album Sales Chart.

Jungkook's GOLDEN album lands at number 1 on sales chart

South Korea's Golden Voice, Jungkook from BTS, has now clinched the top spot on the sales chart. According to data disclosed by the United World Chart, the K-pop idol accomplished this feat with an impressive 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album. With another strong 358,000 sales, Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which peaked at number one last week, smoothly slips to the runner-up spot. On the other hand, K-pop group Seventeen’s Seventeenth Heaven landed at the sixth position on the chart.

For the unversed, media Traffic gathers and publishes global music rankings for albums and singles based on a combination of sales, streaming, and airplay information. Meanwhile, with close to 30,000 downloads, Standing Next To You (Lead track) is anticipated to hold its top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart for a second week in a row.

Fans extended their congratulations to the K-pop idol, acknowledging his global musical dominance. A fan wrote “JEON JUNGKOOK THE KING THAT YOU ARE”, another said “Jung Kook you are a global pop star!!! Congratulations”.

Jungkook secures Silver certification for Seven in the UK

Despite having numerous records under his belt and four consecutive Guinness World Records, the Stay Alive singer also simultaneously acquired a silver certification for his first digital single, Seven. Released, earlier this year Jungkook’s Seven Feat. Latto has now sold over 200,000 units in the region. He had already sold over 600,000 units and was certified as a Platinum in the US.

For the unversed, Jungkook is scheduled to perform GOLDEN on stage which will also mark his first solo concert on November 20th. GOLDEN Live On Stage will take place at Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea.