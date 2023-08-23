BTS ARMY angry after a person pulls Kim Taehyung's hair at Celine Japan event: 'Hope he is okay'

BTS fans are not happy about what happened to Kim Taehyung aka V at the Celine event in Japan. On Wednesday, the singer sent his fans into a frenzy with his appearance. Several visuals from the event have surfaced online featuring a massive crowd who waited for hours outside the store only to catch a glimpse of the Love Me Again singer. However, it is one video that has left fans worried about his safety. Also read: BTS' V reveals his inspiration behind Layover BTS' Kim Taehyung at Celine event in Japan. (Pic: Twitter)(Twitter)

BTS' V in Japan

A video showed V reaching the venue and getting down from his vehicle. He looked stylish as always in a white shirt topped with a denim jacket and a printed scarf tied around his neck. He paired it with black leather pants, and matching boots and rocked his messy blonde hair look.

Kim Taehyung greets fans

Upon reaching the venue, he greeted the fans with his smile and waved at them, including those who stood further away from the store. He even shook hands with some, before making his way into the store. Several more pictures showed him in the middle of the crowd as he and his security made their way inside.

Fans go crazy upon seeing Kim Taehyung

Another video showed V requesting fans with his gestures to keep their voices down as several were heard shouting ‘Tae Tae,' his nickname. He also requested them to clear the way for him while exiting the venue. As V almost got mobbed by the fans, his security struggled to get him into the car safely. Amid this, someone from the crowd was seen quickly grabbing his hair before V got into his vehicle.

Internet reacts to Kim Taehyung's safety

Reacting to the incident and the overall situation, an angry fan wrote on Twitter, “You know nothing about limits and it shows cuz what if you hurt him when you grabbed his hair?? I hope you never get to see him again.” “Didn’t expect this from Japanese Army’s, grabbing him by his hair? Where’s your manners people? And what are the security guards doing? Do you freaking job properly,” added another. One also tweeted, “Oh my God let my boy breathe and why would someone grab his hair what the hell?”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. V is all set to mark his solo debut with his upcoming album Layover, releasing on September 8.

