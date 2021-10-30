BTS leader RM reacts as fan tells Jimin her family thinks she's dating him

BTS leader RM seemed surprised when he found out that a fan's family thinks she's dating his fellow K-pop group member Jimin. A fan, whose handle on Weverse reads MyNameMochi, said that though she doesn't have a boyfriend, her family thinks she and BTS singer Jimin are dating.

She wrote, “Jimin I don't have a boyfriend. but my whole family knows you're my boyfriend. what should l do?” RM replied, “Wow.”

The comment also caught fan attention because of a typing mistake. The original post read ‘I don't have a girlfriend’ whereas the fan intended to write ‘I don’t have a boyfriend.' She shared a note to clarify her post as well.

Previously, RM and his fellow BTS member Jin had addressed another similar post addressed to V. During their VLive in August, a fan requested RM and Jin to get the fan married to V. Not only did they read the comment out loud but they also congratulated V. “We should send him a fridge,” they joked.

Meanwhile, RM replied to over 20 other Weverse posts on Friday. In one of the posts, a fan wrote, "I do not need a boyfriend. I have namjoonie." As translated by BTS fan account @btstranslation7 on Twitter, RM replied, “-poem of the day-”. A fan also asked RM what he would be dressing up as on Halloween. He said, “baby shark.”

One of the fans also revealed that they tried to dye their hair like Jungkook. “I dyed my hair green after seeing Jungkook's hair, but almost died bleaching it seriously,” the fan said. RM replied, “Not everyone can do it.”

BTS is currently preparing for the group's upcoming concert in Los Angeles. The concert, which marks their first in-person live show since the pandemic began, would take place in the end of November. The group recently also hosted an online concert, titled Permission to Dance On Stage, during which they performed some of their hit tracks.