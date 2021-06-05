Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS leader RM thanks Indian fans for raising Covid-19 relief funds, hopes to visit India soon
music

BTS leader RM thanks Indian fans for raising Covid-19 relief funds, hopes to visit India soon

BTS leader RM thanks 'beautiful' Indian ARMY after learning that a section of the fanbase raised funds for Covid-19 relief funds.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single Butter in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021.(REUTERS)

BTS leader RM shared his thoughts on Indian fans raising funds for Covid-19 relief. It was previously reported that one of the Indian fanbases of the group raised about 20 lakhs in just 24 hours to help secure resources for those affected by the pandemic.

In a recent interview with a leading television channel, BTS was informed about the good deed. Reacting to the news, RM said, "Thank you for the beautiful ARMYs in India. We miss (you) and we hope that we could be there in front of you as fast as possible. Let us stay strong in these challenging times. Our prayers go to everyone currently fighting against Covid-19 and we hope to see you soon and safe." J-Hope chipped in to add, "ARMY do not lose hope," before RM continued, "we are together with India".

BTS hasn't visited India yet. Last year, the group had said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over. RM has assured fans once again that the group would visit India as soon as possible.

"We truly hope that the situation gets better as soon as possible. If the opportunity comes, I hope we can see each other like safely. We send our best wishes for India's help. Many including Unicef are partnered for the Love Myself campaign, are sending their support as well. So we are aware that India is suffering badly from the pandemic. So after (it ends) we truly hope that we can be there and climb that things are over, we are here together right now," he said.

Also read: BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook speak in Hindi; share a special message for Indian fans

BTS had extended their support to India in an interview with PTI as well. BTS member V said in an email interaction, "Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let's never lose hope."

The K-pop group recently released their new track titled Butter. The song has been topping numerous music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.

