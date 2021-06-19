Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: RM, Jimin and J-Hope cannot stop teasing Lee Hyun as he takes on members' manager duties for a day
music

BTS: RM, Jimin and J-Hope cannot stop teasing Lee Hyun as he takes on members' manager duties for a day

South Korean singer Lee Hyun doubled up as BTS' manager for a day. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook couldn't help but tease him as he ensured work was completed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST
BTS members feature in Lee Hyun's latest video.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were in for a surprise when they were introduced to Lee Hyun as a member of their management team. The South Korean singer, who is currently a solo performer, under the same label as BTS i.e., Big Hit Music, has been experimenting with different jobs within the label and showcasing his experiences via his YouTube videos.

The latest job of the singer was managing BTS. He was tasked to pick members up, ensure that amenities like water were provided, and help set up the group for interviews. While Lee Hyun came prepared for a serious day of work, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook couldn't help but tease the singer from time to time.

In the video, Lee Hyun began his day by picking members Jin and Suga before he met the other members of the group. During their interaction, J-Hope was among the first members to tease the singer. While Lee Hyun tried to maintain the formal relationship on camera, he broke his character for Jimin, who ran towards him to give him a hug.

Later on, when he presented the agenda of the day, the members jokingly refused to comply, leaving Lee Hyun struggling to maintain a formal front. Following the set-up, RM and Jimin were seen teasing Lee Hyun further, with even Jungkook jumping in to point out that their 'new manager' resembles Lee Hyun.

Watch the hilarious video of Lee Hyun turned BTS' manager for the day here:

Also read: BTS: Suga once sent a text to an Indian man delivering his food in South Korea, here's what it said

BTS has had a few busy weeks. The K-pop group was seen hosting their annual Festa celebrations which were followed by their two-day live streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. During the event, BTS performed their hit tracks and entertaining their fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video

Related Stories

music

Run BTS Ep 142: Jimin and V showcase their mischievous sides, Jungkook grooves to Dolphin

PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 10:29 PM IST
music

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 2: OT7 perform Chicken Noodle Soup, Jin's 'apple hair', V's Dragon Ball glasses

PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP