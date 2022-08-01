BTS: 'Legendary artist' J-Hope makes history at Lollapalooza, Jimin compliments rapper on his dedication. Watch

BTS member J-Hope performed at the Lollapalooza 2022 creating history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival. J-Hope, who recently released his solo album Jack In The Box, started the show by jumping out of a box. The rapper along with singer Becky G did their first ever live performance of their song Chicken Noodle Soup. J-Hope's performance came on day four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin dances for J-Hope ahead of rapper's performance at Lollapalooza)

J-Hope performed to Intro, Pandora's Box, MORE, BTS Cypher Pt.1, Base Line, Hangsang, P.O.P, Blue Side, STOP, Safety Zone, Arson, Music Box: Reflection, Daydream, Outro: Ego, Hope World, Trivia: Just Dance, and Future among others. He danced to BTS' song Dynamite (Tropical Remix) with a complete new choreography. After the festival, J-Hope and Jimin posed for pictures together. The official Twitter handle of BTS shared a series of pictures from the event.

Speaking to the audience at the festival, J-Hope said, "I pour my heart and soul into my music. Even if we speak different languages, I hope you listen to my story." BTS fandom ARMY took to Twitter and showered love on J-Hope for his performance. A fan wrote, "Goosebumps. Thank you J-Hope." "J-Hope owned it. I'm just at home but I felt like I attended personally I'm sweating, screaming," said another fan. "You have just witnessed the legendary artist Jung Hoseok make history. #HOBIPALOOZA," tweeted another fan.

After his electrifying performance, J-Hope held a live session on V Live which was also joined by Jimin. Speaking to the fans, J-Hope said, "The process of this album that began from desire and childish ambitiousness, we're moving magnificently towards the finale of one of the processes. Through this album, all the schedules became my blood and flesh (part of me) and while looking at you all and our ARMY & the public while (performing in) Lollapalooza today, once again I think another determination and definite faith has formed."

Speaking about Jimin, J-Hope said, "Since the moment he came, I've had the smile flower bloomed on me. I was really into the process as you felt when you came here, it was a world of darkness, you came and became my light. You entered like 'J-Hope-the light'."

Jimin complimented J-Hope's performance and dedication. "He really has been working so hard.. like not eating at the time, even losing weight, working in the absolute dark— like even I like dark places but it was really too dark? Did you guys see the dynamite dance? I feel like we should change the main choreography."

On his time on stage at the event, J-Hope said, "Honestly it was nine songs originally but it became 10. I think the run time went over one hour." Jimin replied, "We couldn't tell, it went by quickly" and J-Hope added, "Maybe cause I didn't say endments, it went by quickly."

As the live ended, Jimin told ARMY that J-Hope 'didn't even sleep properly in anticipation and the rapper replied, "I couldn't sleep more than three hours." He signed off by saying, “Also feeling a little abashed to say this to myself but I want to tell myself that I'm proud for overcoming this moment.”

