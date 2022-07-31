BTS: Jimin dances for J-Hope ahead of rapper's performance at Lollapalooza, they pose for pics with J Cole. See here

BTS member Jimin recently travelled to Chicago ahead of group member J-Hope's debut at the international music fest Lollapalooza. Taking to his Instagram, J-Hope shared pictures and clips of Jimin and rapper J Cole at the event. J-Hope's gig at the event will be his first solo international performance. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin tells J-Hope that Jin 'isn't for sale' as he sits in cart)

In the first two pictures, J-Hope and J Cole are seen having a conversation and a laugh. The last photo showed J Cole standing with Jimin and J-Hope. In the pictures, J-Hope wore an all-white outfit while Jimin opted for a white T-shirt and denims. J Cole wore a black T-shirt and pants. All of them were having a fun time at the venue. Sharing the pictures, J-Hope captioned the post, "Hope world meets cole world."

J-Hope shared pictures.

J-Hope with Jimin and J Cole.

On his Instagram Stories, J-Hope posted a clip of Jimin at the event. In the brief video, Jimin at first posed with his identity card and flashed the victory sign giving a glimpse of his '7' tattoo. After being prompted by J-Hope, Jimin started dancing as the rapper cheered him up. Sharing the clip, J-Hope wrote, "Love ma bro @j.m."

In another clip, J-hope and Jimin were seen dancing at the event. The two BTS members grooved to rapper Big Sean's songs. J-Hope simply posted the video and tagged the singer.

Jimin and J-Hope also danced and cheered K-pop group TXT, who performed at the festival. On Twitter, TXT posted a photo of J-Hope and Taehyun posing together for a selfie. The caption read, "With most cool guy in the world#JHOPE #TAEHYUN."

After their performance, TXT member Taehyun hosted a live session and spoke about J-Hope and Jimin attending the concert. He said, as translated by BTS fan account @Koo_Picasso on Twitter, “Today Jiminie hyung (elder brother) and Hoseokie hyung came. So we felt more energized, and it was totally the best." J-Hope will perform at the concert on Sunday (July 31) at 9 pm CST (1 pm KST on August 1).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON