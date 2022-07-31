Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jimin dances for J-Hope ahead of rapper's performance at Lollapalooza, they pose for pics with J Cole. See here

BTS: Jimin dances for J-Hope ahead of rapper's performance at Lollapalooza, they pose for pics with J Cole. See here

Published on Jul 31, 2022
  • BTS: J-Hope and Jimin are in Chicago ahead of the former's debut at the Lollapalooza. Watch their clips here.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member Jimin recently travelled to Chicago ahead of group member J-Hope's debut at the international music fest Lollapalooza. Taking to his Instagram, J-Hope shared pictures and clips of Jimin and rapper J Cole at the event. J-Hope's gig at the event will be his first solo international performance. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin tells J-Hope that Jin 'isn't for sale' as he sits in cart)

In the first two pictures, J-Hope and J Cole are seen having a conversation and a laugh. The last photo showed J Cole standing with Jimin and J-Hope. In the pictures, J-Hope wore an all-white outfit while Jimin opted for a white T-shirt and denims. J Cole wore a black T-shirt and pants. All of them were having a fun time at the venue. Sharing the pictures, J-Hope captioned the post, "Hope world meets cole world."

J-Hope with Jimin and J Cole.

On his Instagram Stories, J-Hope posted a clip of Jimin at the event. In the brief video, Jimin at first posed with his identity card and flashed the victory sign giving a glimpse of his '7' tattoo. After being prompted by J-Hope, Jimin started dancing as the rapper cheered him up. Sharing the clip, J-Hope wrote, "Love ma bro @j.m."

In another clip, J-hope and Jimin were seen dancing at the event. The two BTS members grooved to rapper Big Sean's songs. J-Hope simply posted the video and tagged the singer.

Jimin and J-Hope also danced and cheered K-pop group TXT, who performed at the festival. On Twitter, TXT posted a photo of J-Hope and Taehyun posing together for a selfie. The caption read, "With most cool guy in the world#JHOPE #TAEHYUN."

After their performance, TXT member Taehyun hosted a live session and spoke about J-Hope and Jimin attending the concert. He said, as translated by BTS fan account @Koo_Picasso on Twitter, “Today Jiminie hyung (elder brother) and Hoseokie hyung came. So we felt more energized, and it was totally the best." J-Hope will perform at the concert on Sunday (July 31) at 9 pm CST (1 pm KST on August 1).

