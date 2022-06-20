BTS makes history with Proof, its 6th album to land at No. 1 on Billboard 200; ARMY says: 'No one's doing it like them'

Proof, BTS' new album, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making the group score their sixth chart-topper. Proof was released by BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook earlier in June. The anthology album consists of old, as well as new songs. (Also Read | BTS' RM thinks he 'hit a kind of wall', says he needs to create music 'that’s more timeless')

Billboard announced on Monday that Proof clinched the number one spot on the Top 200 Albums chart. The album was released on June 10, a few days ahead of the BTS Festa dinner, in which the members spoke about taking a break to focus on solo projects. However, HYBE denied that the group was taking a hiatus. It said that BTS will simultaneously focus on solo, as well as group projects.

According to Soompi, BTS is now the first Korean artist to top the Billboard 200 with six different albums. BTS’s first No 1 album was Love Yourself: Tear in June 2018, followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7 and BE. So far, only 15 non-English language albums have ever topped the Billboard 200 in the history of the chart. Out of those albums, six of them are by BTS.

Reacting to the development, fans lauded BTS for the achievement. A fan wrote, "Hold on. I thought they didn’t, they made #1 again, and their album got #1 on the billboards. I was worried we didn’t make it. I fought hard this makes me happy except where they said indefinite hiatus when it’s not true." Another person said, "Congratulations to my 7 guys BTS. Well deserving, Legends...Proof album amazing..."

A tweet read, "Six #1's on BB200 with primarily non-English albums, no one's doing it like them." Another one read, "now repeat with me, BTS is the biggest group on the planet." A fan also wrote, "Tannies setting the album charts on fire, another N01 album." A person wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and great job BTS! It's a really good anthology collection that shows just how broad their "style" is!"

As per Billboard, Proof has registered 2022's biggest week for an album by a group, both in album sales and units earned. It is the second-biggest overall, following the debut week of Harry Styles’ Harry House. Billboard citing Luminate data said that Proof earned 314,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 16.

