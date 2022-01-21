Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS members groove to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava in fan edit, ARMY calls it 'crossover I never asked for'. Watch

Watch BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook groove to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.
BTS members groove to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Indian BTS fans often make fan edits with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to Indian songs. In the latest fan edit, BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number from Pushpa, Oo Anta

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn't follow the beat. The beat follows BTS." The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.” The video is originally from BTS's song Boys With Luv's choreography practice video. 

A fan wrote, “I've watched it like 8 times already. It's so so so satisfying tf.” Another one said, “This is like 1000th desi edit i am seeing with this choreography Boys With Luv dance practice video, you will always be famous.” While one said, “I love how Boys With Luv choreography goes with every song uff.”

One fan commented, “Sometimes, how every beat of every song matches their dance, scares me.” Another BTS fan asked, “How does every song in bollywood has at least one BTS choreography.” “A crossover I never asked for anyways Bangtan are legends,” said another fan.

Pushpa: The Rise stars actors Allu Arjun and Mandanna. Pushpa has earned more than 300 crore at the box office globally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. While the film’s south language versions have released on Amazon Prime Video, the Hindi version is still running in theatres, doing good business.

