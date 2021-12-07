BTS fan combines Jin's Super Tuna song with Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad dance moves. Watch

BTS fans wished Jin on social media on Saturday. Some of his Indian fans got creative and combined a BTS song with Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad choreography. On his birthday, BTS' Jin released a new track called Super Tuna.

On Sunday, just a day after Jin turned 29, a fan posted a video of Ranveer Singh's song Tattad Tattad from the film Ram-Leela but replaced the audio with Jin's Super Tuna.

Shared by the a fan account, more than 1 lakh people viewed this version on YouTube while the video also garnered substantial views on Twitter. One fan commented on the video on YouTube, “Amazing! So many dance covers from all over the world! It has a really catchy and lively tune and it showcases Jin's clear and versatile voice. Saranghae Seokjinie.” Another fan commented, “Thanks to Jin, I finally understood why Bollywood movie is so popular. It's really fun and addictive, it actually is so good”

Meanwhile, one fan penned a long birthday wish for Jin in the comments section as he wrote, “This video went well with the song. Jin said his song was embarrassing but I don't think so. It was so good, let's make him happy and do the Super Tuna challenge and show Jin this wasn't embarrassing at all. We love him, he did great and Happy Birthday Jin.”

On Jin's birthday, his Indian fans rented out an ad space at a mall in Mumbai to play a special birthday video made for him. The compiled video features a series of clips of Jin singing and performing. Each footage ran with a title complimenting Jin. Titles such as ‘Top tier visual,’ ‘silver vocalist_belting King,’ ‘Dancer,’ and ‘song writer’ were seen in the video. It ended with the message: “Caution: overloaded with love, Indian BTS fans, Seokjin India.”