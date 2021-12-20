BTS: Mural of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook unveiled in Delhi, took a week’s time to complete. See pics

As a BTS fan, watching the ARMY grow in India, especially in the last two years, has been a sight to behold. It has grown so much so that today, India has a massive mural of the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Delhi Street Art, a New Delhi based initiative to promote public art of young artists, unveiled a mural of the BTS members painted on a wall of the Pacific Mall NSP in the capital. Pictures of the colourful art work were shared by the group on Instagram and soon, it caught fans' attention.

Many fans took to the comments section and showered the mural with love. “Ya'll did an amazing job,” a fan commented. “Ahh what a gorgeous mural! The artist has done a brilliant job! Thank you so much,” added another.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Yogesh Saini, founder of Delhi Street Art, revealed that the mural has not only received love from India but also from BTS fans in South Korea.

“A lot of fan clubs have since posted about it and we're getting a lot of positive response. Our own posts on social media have been receiving a very warm and widespread welcome not only from India but also from other parts of the world, especially Korea,” he said, on behalf of the team who worked on the artwork. “Many are posting videos of themselves dancing to BTS songs in front of the mural. It's actually become an interesting chain of events and overall, overwhelmingly positive,” he added.

Yogesh, explaining the process behind the artwork, revealed that when they were discussing the artwork with the mall, they wanted to feature an ‘iconic musician’.

“We were in discussions with the mall for sometime to create some wall art works at the recently opened mall and the idea was to make the art work both visually interesting attractive and meaningful to a large number of people who come there from the younger age groups. That's when we started looking and discussing ideas, and the thought came up that why not make something which is to do with music, with art and entertainment. We looked at some iconic musicians and kind of home down on BTS,” he said.

“The artwork itself was done in under a week. A team of six to eight artists worked on this over an approximately a week's period of time to get it finished,” he added.

Speaking about the influence of K-pop in India. Yogesh said, “I think K-pop is huge influence for the younger generation and India's pop culture as well. I think also a lot of OTT shows, South Korean dramas are pretty popular. So India's not only discovering more about the Korean culture, especially the younger folks in India, but they're also getting more interested in their food, their art and I feel more about their own historical perspective.”

