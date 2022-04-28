BTS: New GCF in Helsinki clip shows J-Hope, Jimin and Jin fighting for solo pic; ARMY praises Jungkook's camera skills

BTS ARMY couldn't keep themselves from praising Jungkook's filmmaking skills after Big Hit shared a behind-the-scenes video of GCF in Helsinki. The band's trip to Helsinki, Finland, was recorded as a part of the BTS 2020 Winter Package, an annual merchandise package comprising of DVD, photobook, and other merchandise that Big Hit releases during the winter. GCF, short for Golden Closet Film, is a travel vlog series featuring the bandmates which are shot, edited, and directed by Jungkook in his own studio. Also Read| BTS: Suga turns producer for Psy's That That in surprise collaboration; fans say 'legend with legend'. Watch teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Hit shared a behind-the-scenes video of the GCF in Helsinki vlog on Wednesday, and it featured the seven band members acting goofy in front of the camera. It also had several clips of Jungkook busy with the camera to shoot for his series, apart from V and Jin posing like a lead in a South Korean drama. It also showed them posing for fake candids and group pictures for the photobook, as well as a goofy video of Jimin and Jungkook playing in the snow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one part of the video, Jin, and Jimin break into a fake fight over their demand to get their solo picture clicked by Jungkook. While they were busy fighting, J-Hope passes by and gets his solo picture clicked. Jimin and Jin drag him into their fight for the screen time.

The video has gone viral since then, with ARMY praising Jungkook's filmmaking skills. "Wow JK you are amazing," one wrote, while another commented, "This was so beautiful. We miss our incredible and talented JK director so much! Can’t wait to watch the next GCF." A fan wrote about the fake fight between Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope, "This part!! It will always be funny." Others requested to increase V's screen time in the next GCF video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the K-pop group returned to Seoul, South Korea earlier this month following their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. The band will release a new album in June this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON