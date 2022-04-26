BTS: Suga turns producer for Psy's That That in surprise collaboration; fans say 'legend with legend'. Watch teaser

BTS member Suga will be working with Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy in a new music video, and the collaboration has left their fans surprised. Suga took to his Instagram account to reveal that he is turning producer for fellow K-pop star Psy's upcoming video. Fans of the singers, who had no clue about the deal until the announcement, expressed excitement for the upcoming project and called it a collaboration between legends. Also Read| BTS: Male ARMY leaves them in shock with loud roar after V says ‘gentlemen make some noise’ at concert. Watch

Suga will produce Psy in That That, the title track of his upcoming full-length album Psy 9th. He shared a poster that featured Psy in a brown cowboy outfit next to a cactus, and read "That That prod. Suga of BTS." He also shared a teaser of the song, that showed Psy in a Wild West-Esque town running towards the camera in his cowboy outfit, while a sentimental guitar instrumental played in the background. Suga revealed in the caption that the music video will be released on April 29.

Meanwhile, Psy also shared the teaser on his social media accounts, in addition to a video in which he and Suga open up about meeting each other for the first time. The video started with a description that read "Best_Friends_16Years_Apart," referring to their age gap. Psy says, “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach. (Suga) wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap."

Suga says in the video, "At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."

Fans commented that they are very excited about the video. One called them "Besties," while another commented, "Too much excited to even explain." A third one wrote, "Legend with legend. OMG." A fan commented, "The charts are not ready for this whole album!! Mark my word this is gonna be liiiiiiiiiiit !!!"

Suga, along with his bandmates -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook, returned to Seoul, South Korea earlier this month following their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. The band will release a new album in June this year.

