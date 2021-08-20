Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS officially cancels Map of the Soul Tour, ARMY heartbroken: 'Still with you. Always with you'
music

BTS officially cancels Map of the Soul Tour, ARMY heartbroken: 'Still with you. Always with you'

BTS has officially cancelled their Map of the Soul Tour. This has left the ARMY heartbroken.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:05 AM IST
BTS’s Map of the Soul Tour was originally scheduled for April 2020.

BTS on Friday officially cancelled their Map of the Soul Tour, after it was postponed in February last year. In a statement, BTS' agency, Big Hit Music said that due to 'changing circumstances beyond our control' the tour has been called off. They added that 'it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned'. The announcement has left BTS' fans, the ARMY, disappointed.

BTS’ Map of the Soul Tour was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group had postponed the tour. Last year in April, Big Hit Music had announced that they planned to reschedule the tour but didn't give new dates. The band members comprise--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Big Hit Music in their statement on Weverse said, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide some information regarding 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.' Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

RELATED STORIES

It added, "The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds."

"Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Taking to Twitter, ARMY expressed their disappointment. A fan wrote, "I was so sad today when I found out that the MOTS concert was officially cancelled But I could only imagine how the members feel. I want BTS to know that we are not disappointed in them and will wait to see them again concert. I miss and love them so much." "We are all crying now, but someday @BTS_twt and ARMY will meet again under the confetti showers!" tweeted a fan.

Taking to Twitter, ARMY expressed their disappointment.
The announcement has left BTS' fans, the ARMY, disappointed.
The band members comprise--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt goes ethnic, Ranveer Singh opts for quirky outfits in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first look. Watch

As per Soompi, in their first announcement of the tour, BTS was scheduled to perform in a total of 37 shows in 17 cities in United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. BTS was set to start the tour at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts pic bts fashion bts bts video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS: When Jungkook broke up with a girl after not meeting her for 200 days

BTS: RM and Jin get wedding proposal for V, share TMI about Jungkook

BTS: V says he realised he was famous after he got a discount

Deep Money: Artistes these days want quick fame, they are not musicians but social media stars
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP