BTS officially cancels Map of the Soul Tour, ARMY heartbroken: 'Still with you. Always with you'

BTS on Friday officially cancelled their Map of the Soul Tour, after it was postponed in February last year. In a statement, BTS' agency, Big Hit Music said that due to 'changing circumstances beyond our control' the tour has been called off. They added that 'it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned'. The announcement has left BTS' fans, the ARMY, disappointed.

BTS’ Map of the Soul Tour was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group had postponed the tour. Last year in April, Big Hit Music had announced that they planned to reschedule the tour but didn't give new dates. The band members comprise--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Big Hit Music in their statement on Weverse said, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide some information regarding 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.' Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

It added, "The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds."

"Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Taking to Twitter, ARMY expressed their disappointment. A fan wrote, "I was so sad today when I found out that the MOTS concert was officially cancelled But I could only imagine how the members feel. I want BTS to know that we are not disappointed in them and will wait to see them again concert. I miss and love them so much." "We are all crying now, but someday @BTS_twt and ARMY will meet again under the confetti showers!" tweeted a fan.

As per Soompi, in their first announcement of the tour, BTS was scheduled to perform in a total of 37 shows in 17 cities in United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. BTS was set to start the tour at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.