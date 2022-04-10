BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 2: Jin and Suga duck as fans throw soft toys at them. Jungkook sits on V's lap, Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook returned to the stage for their Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas on Saturday. Members performed at the Allegiant Stadium to Outro: Wings, IDOL, Go Go, Permission To Dance, Butter, Black Swan, Life Goes On, Anpanman, Dynamite among other songs. (Also Read | BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 1: RM says 'we didn't come for Grammys'; Jungkook lifts T-shirt, flashes abs for fans)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the concert on the second day, Jin, who recently underwent surgery, was seen sitting on stage while the other members performed around him. In a video, shared by a fan on Twitter, Jin was seen grooving, nodding his head, mouthing 'wow' and clapping as the members danced to Butter. He, however, sang the songs along with the members.

Jin was seen sitting on the stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the concert, as RM, Jin, Suga, and Junkook were seen atop a cart singing, while fans in the stadium threw stuff at them. A fan shared videos on Twitter in which both Jin and Suga were seen dodging small toys thrown at them. Even the cart was full of several things including toys.

Jin ducking as a fan threw a soft toy at him.

Suga ducking after a person threw a toy at him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan tweeted about other misbehaving fans, "I tried talking about this after the LA shows, but it was turned around on me. Idk if people lost their manners during the pandemic, or if it's just new fans. SO many ppl trying to live out some y/n fantasy at everyone else, including BTS's expense. It's dangerous and inconsiderate."

Another person said, "Argh - So angry seeing so much junk thrown at them today and littering the carts. They’re a trip/slip hazard on the carts as well for BTS. Previously the ARMY made sure they had permission from JK / Hobi before throwing the flowers at them, not just chucking it at them."

"The way they started doing this because one army gave JK a rose in LA and during the jingle ball ..don't throw stuff at the boys... it might hurt them. This is not how you behave .. they don't appreciate it, if they ask u to throw it like hobi or ik did its diff but not better," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the concert, Jungkook was again seen lifting his T-shirt and flashing his abs at his fan. He was seen giggling afterward. On the stage, Jungkook was also seen sitting on V's lap who sat on the ground. A fan tweeted, "The way he hesitated, circled around, and then just went for it. And the way V acted like this happens every day. #Taekook in Vegas has been so much fun." Another fan said, "How did you not drop your phone?!?! This is beautiful." "I mean, why sit on the floor when you can sit on the Kim Taehyung himself, right Jungkook?" tweeted another fan.

Jungkook was again seen lifting his T-shirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jimin said at the end of the concert, "What I wanted to tell you today is that these days I'm really happy, I'm happy because of you guys. We can tell you now that went through a tough hard time because of Covid, and I want nothing more than to hear your voices, dancing together, and be together. Thank you for coming today. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your cheers. Thank you for everything for letting me love you, and I love you. I love you guys!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, shared by a fan on Twitter, Jungkook was seen carrying Jimin after the concert ended. As fans screamed, Jimin held Jungkook and blew kisses. BTS members will hold two more concerts on April 15-16, at the same venue in Las Vegas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON