BTS' RM flaunts his biceps, J-Hope skips wearing shirt in latest selfies, distract fans from Grammys snub

The BTS fandom, also known as the ARMY, was disappointed after the K-pop group lost their chance at winning a Grammy. BTS attempted to cheer fans by showering them love via Weverse posts, hosting a Vlive and dropping encouraging messages. While that helped the fans a bit, RM and J-Hope dropped solo selfies, which worked well to distract the fandom.

The fandom has gone wild a few times in the past over the BTS leader's muscular body. Even the smallest glimpse of his toned muscles have led to a social media meltdown. It comes as no surprise that when RM shared the picture on Weverse, it left fans wanting more. RM was seen posing against a piece of gym equipment in a sleeveless tee, giving a good look at his flexed muscles.

"Came to work out," he captioned the picture, as translated by fans. If that wasn't enough, J-Hope followed soon after and shared a shirtless selfie using a rainbow filter. The rapper had his eyes closed while he smiled for the camera. "ARMY is the best," J-Hope said.

The pictures led to hilarious fan reactions. Fans thanked the rappers for trying their best to distract them while some joked that the BTS leader knew them too well.

BTS' hit track Dynamite was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys this year. However, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the golden trophy for their collaboration, Rain On Me, in the category. In a media statement, BTS said, "It’s an honor to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us. We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”

