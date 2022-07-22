BTS’ RM reveals it took him 2 minutes to get his ‘7’ tattoo after planning for 2 hours

BTS leader RM opened up about the process of getting his friendship tattoo. He got himself a new ankle tattoo, that read ‘7.’ During his latest live session, RM shared that he took two long hours to finalise his tattoo. (Also read: BTS V cries as Wooga Squad asks 'what's wrong')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While RM took time to figure out the font and position of his tattoo, the process of getting himself inked took only two minutes. During the interaction with fans, RM said in English, “It took 2 hours to stamp on the body to check the font and positions, but it took me only 2 damn minutes to have an actual tattoo on my body. It was only two lines. one line "oh ouch" 2nd line "oh ouch" and done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, RM had shared a glimpse of his friendship tattoo with fans, which seems to be the BTS leader’s tribute to his seven-member band. 7 was also the name of the BTS’ 2020 album. After the members discussed getting themselves inked on several occasions, J-hope, Jimin and Jin also have similar tattoos.

Talking about tattoos, V earlier said on Weverse, “We’ve been talking about friendship tattoos forever. We’ll do it someday. Please look forward to it.” RM also once mentioned that members have had discussions about getting a friendship tattoo. "Let’s tattoo seven dots or do seven of something. Or just simply tattoo the number seven. But if we’re actually doing it, I want to do it on the ankle. You know, it’s simple,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are on a break to focus on their individual career goals. Announcing their hiatus, RM had said while he enjoyed being in BTS, the group members now feel "exhausted" and he doesn't "know what kind of group we were any more". Their last album Proof was released last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON