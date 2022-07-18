BTS V cries at night as his Wooga Squad friends ask 'what's wrong' in new In the Soop Friendcation teaser. Watch

BTS member V, along with the rest of his Wooga Squad members, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik and musician Peakboy, went ice skating, fishing, and had a feast in the latest teaser of In the Soop Friendcation. Taking to its YouTube channel In The Soop TV, the team dropped the 'Official Teaser 3' on Monday. The friends also had candid conversations and the clip ended with V aka Kim Taehyung breaking down. (Also Read | In the Soop Friendcation first teaser: BTS' V, his Wooga Squad friends take walk on beach)

As the video started, Peakboy and Park Seo-joon joined Woo-shik, V and Hyung-sik for a scrumptious meal. Referring to the concept of the Wooga Squad being a part of the show, Seo-joon asked V, "How did this happen?" A laughing Woo-shik said, "I didn't even shave" while Seo-joon added, "This is crazy." Peakboy then asked the cameraperson if everything was 'impromptu'. V replied, "I just thought we could try it." As everyone continued laughing, Seo-joon repeated what V told him earlier, "Let's just do it" and V said, "Trust me."

The next part of the video reveals that V planned a 'four-day friendcation trip' during the winter season this year. Peakboy asked, "Do we just go and act like we're having fun?" and Seo-joon replied, "Not acting, have fun for real." The video next showed the friends suggesting activities for their vacation. Peakboy proposed fishing, Woo-shik said campfire and V suggested ice skating.

Next, the Wooga Squad went fishing and said, "It's starting to feel like a real trip." Peakboy was left shocked after he managed to catch a few fish. After that, BTS' V and Seo-joon goofed around inside an ice skating rink. They also laughed as they all took a dip inside a hot tub.

They also cooked a meal as they sat outdoors and laughed holding sparklers. As they sat around a bonfire, Peakboy talked about a personal incident, "I've never told anyone this but I've said 'Can you just listen to me just this once?'" Woo-shik also shared, "That one time I really was jealous." Hyung-sik said, "I'm not good at expressing." V said, "My walls are down when I'm with you guys." Seo-joon added, "Because we all know each other so well."

As the video came to an end, the members lay together in a dark room. Someone asked V, "Taehyung, are you crying?" Another person lifted the blanket from his face and said, "He's crying." A third person asked, "What? Why are you crying? What's wrong?" The clip ended with a glimpse of their house. The show will air on July 22 on Disney+ and fans will be able to watch new episodes every Friday at 11 PM (KST) (7.30 pm IST).

