BTS' RM shares he wants to visit India, reveals how he got scars on his face and talks about military service

BTS leader RM held a live session for fans on Weverse and spoke on a host of topics including his fellow group members Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday evening, RM also shared that he wants to visit India. RM aka Kim Namjoon also hinted at military service during his conversation with BTS ARMY. He also shared details about recent scars on his face. (Also Read | BTS' RM says he feels 'very lost and alone these days’, responds to comment asking him if he wishes ‘you were dead’)

RM talks about coming to India

RM aka Kim Namjoon held a live session on Weverse.

Talking about India, RM said, "Yeah, I want to visit India too someday. Why not?" When a fan asked which country he wanted to visit to feel relaxed, RM replied, "Definitely Switzerland or Iceland." He also said, "Do I want to do Bon Voyage again? Absolutely." When asked what he is working on now, RM replied, You will get to know real soon. Surprises are always really good."

RM talks about military service

A fan asked RM about his driver's license and he said, "Not yet but after military service." He also added, "1.5 months left till the end of the year? Why is time going by so fast?" When a fan asked what he wanted to get for Christmas, RM replied, "Haha... I'll just stop here." Talking about his hair, RM said, "My hair? I don't think I can grow it out anytime soon. Don't be sad I'll be able to sometime later."

RM on Jimin, V and Jungkook

Talking about Jimin, V and Jungkook, RM said, "Have I had a meal with the members recently? No. But Jimin, Jungkook, Tae seem like they have been having fun these days though." He also revealed the song of Jungkook he likes the most--Standing Next To You and Hate You. He also added, "Maybe 3D and Hate You." He also sang a couple of solo songs of the BTS members.

RM shares how he hurt himself

On his scar, RM said, "Yeah these are all bruises. I think there might be a scar left. (Pointing around the area between nose and mouth) I have one scar here from when I was younger. My eye? I got about five stitches. I was filming something and the camera was too close so it slid against that area and so I had to stop filming and go right to the hospital but I'm fine now."

RM on his ‘biggest fear’

Talking about his biggest fear, RM said, "My biggest fear right now is. It's always myself. Because when it comes to me and what's inside me I can't control myself so life is all about having to deal with all the sh** in your head and stuff. Having scars, traumas, complex, it's inside my soul. But if I could control myself and what's happening inside me everything would be fine."

RM opens up about the hardest thing

RM also opened up about what he feels is the hardest thing. He said, “Understanding myself. Throughout life, I think we live to try and understand ourselves. We can have hard times and good times and bad times and get to know ourselves. We can't always be cool and such you know.”

As a fan asked RM not to listen to the haters, he responded, "I don't." RM signed off by thanking BTS ARMY for "looking forward to my work". He also said that there is "nothing worse than saying goodbye".

