BTS: RM slips and falls during Black Swan performance, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin follow. Watch

A new Bangtan Episode was released on Sunday, taking BTS fans behind-the-scenes of the K-pop group's SBS Gayo Daejeon performances. The event, which took place in December 2020, saw members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performing to Black Swan, Life Goes On and a Christmas-themed Dynamite. Suga was absent, recovering from a shoulder surgery.

In the video, the members first shot Black Swan. Dressed in black outfits, the stage was set using fake snow and other props. During a portion of the performance, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook were supposed to run from behind the cameras and join J-Hope on stage for a particular choreography.

However, when the members ran towards the centre stage, RM fell. The rapper took a tumble twice and his fellow members, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, crashed into him. While Jungkook and Jin managed to balance themselves, Jimin fell on his knees.

The sight not only left BTS members in splits but fans also couldn't stop watching the bit. Besides the fall, the video also featured a segment in which the members addressed fans, thanking them for their love. While members poured their hearts out, Jungkook sneakily played hide-and-seek with the camera. His goofy act lasted for a while before RM noticed him and broke into a fit of laughter.

BTS recently made headlines for holding the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for for ten consecutive weeks. While Butter ranked No. 1 for nine weeks, Permission to Dance held the spot for one week. The feat led to accusations that ARMY, the BTS fandom, is manipulating the music chart.

Speaking with Billboard last week, RM said, "It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right ... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."