BTS-Megan Thee Stallion release Butter remix, fan jokes K-pop band has to make her 'stop swearing'

BTS and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Friday released their much-awaited remix of the K-pop group's song Butter. In the new track, Megan starts the song by rapping their introductions and later raps a line with BTS member Suga too. Her rap verse also mentions singer-songwriter, Stevie Wonder.

On YouTube, the track has already garnered over 586K likes and 35 lakh views in less than an hour. Reacting to the track, most fans called it a 'masterpiece' and said that it was 'perfect'. A fan also wrote, "BTS has the power to make Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj stop swearing." "This remix is ​​so spectacular, it is art, I loved the part where he sings with YoonGi, Today Army does not sleep," commented another fan.

Earlier, both BTS and Megan Thee Stallion had confirmed the news of their collaboration on their respective social media accounts. The announcement had come after Meghan accused her label, 1501 Complete Entertainment, of attempting to halt the release of the song.

She had also filed a petition in a US court against her label and its CEO, Carl Crawford. Later, Billboard reported that the court granted her a temporary restraining order and allowed her to release the song.

Following this, the rapper taking to Twitter, wrote, "Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am."

BTS released Butter in June. The track is the group's second all-English song after their Grammy-nominated number Dynamite. BTS members comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made history with Butter and it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks.

Recently, BTS member RM in an interview with Billboard Magazine, responded to allegations against the ARMY, the K-pop group's fans, of manipulating music charts to aide the group's hold on top spots.

"It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being N. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right ... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty," said RM.