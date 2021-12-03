BTS’ RM tells Jungkook his parents attended Permission to Dance concert: ‘They were shocked'

BTS leader RM, during his VLive with Jungkook, revealed his parents attended the final day of Permission to Dance and shared their reaction to the packed stadium. On Thursday, BTS wrapped their four-day concert in Los Angeles.

Following the concert, RM and Jungkook came together to chat with the fandom – ARMY – and spoke about performing on a stage with in-person, live audience after two years, among other details. It was during their chat that RM told Jungkook his parents attended the concert.

BTS fan account @doyou__bangtan translated on Twitter: “RM says his parents were actually in the audience today, and they were shocked at how intense it was with the constant group performances. He says it was definitely intense, so full-on, but even more fun because of it.”

During the chat, RM also praised Jungkook's efforts during the concert. The rapper revealed that the singer, to make sure his ending speech in English was flawless, practised it several times.

“Jungkook made a lot of efforts to make English comments this time. There are a certain group of people who worked really hard (and he’s one of them). Jungkook was constantly getting his pronunciation checked and all. I'm always so proud of him,” RM said, as translated by BTS fan account, @JJK_Times, on Twitter.

However, Jungkook admitted he couldn't understand RM's ending comments at the time. So he went back after the concert ended and reheard the speech again. The duo also spoke about the Grammy. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Speaking with Jungkook, RM said, “I'm not sure if you've heard of this thing called the Grammys but lets win one this year!” Jungkook agreed before RM added, “Are you watching, Recording Academy people?”

RM and Jungkook's Vlive was gatecrashed by Jin. “Oh~ I came to visit after hearing the rumour you're doing a VLIVE,” Jin informed the duo. “Oh, isn't this Jin, the one with only hours left until his birthday,” RM replied, before Jin took a sip of Jungkook's beer and left.

After every concert, BTS members have hosted a Vlive to interact with fans. On the first day, Jimin, V and Jungkook had come together to share their thoughts. On the second, Suga appeared solo. J-Hope hosted a Vlive after the third day while RM and Jungkook came together after the fourth.