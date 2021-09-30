BTS: RM was worried for ARMY after K-pop group lost at Grammys 2021, members confessed they were sad. Watch

BTS had bagged their first-ever Grammy nomination last year for Dynamite. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2021. However, they lost the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

While a video of their immediate reaction was shared on Twitter, a new Bangtan episode showing the events unfolding ahead of the winner announcement was released on Wednesday.

While the first half of the video featured the members preparing and recording their Grammy performances, the second half had BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook preparing for the awards show.

“I couldn't sleep because something historical could happen today. I'm so nervous and I don't know what to do. Regardless of whether we win an award or not, the process of preparing for the Grammys itself was an honour and we got to perform so it has been a priceless experience. My brain isn't working now... I don't know if I'll be able to get through the event. Anyway, I'll do my best today,” he said in the video, ahead of the winners' announcement.

“I'm calmer right now than I think I've ever been for any event. I'm really not expecting anything so I'm zoning out a little since it's early in the morning. I'll have fun and if we win an award, that's great but even if we don't, I'm sure there will be a next time. I'm trying to stay positive like that. I'm going to stay calm and enjoy myself,” RM said.

Meanwhile, Jin was curious to know how fellow BTS members would react if they won. “What will your reaction be if we win?” Jin asked J-Hope. “(Screaming) Oh!!! You have to put your hand right under your nose and go 'Oh!!'” the rapper replied. “I'm going to pretend like it's not a big deal,” Jin informed him. “No, I think you'd cry,” J-Hope said.

When RM was asked, the BTS leader said, “I don't think I'll be able to stay seated.” However, when the winner was announced, BTS members were visibly heartbroken. A few even confessed that they were sad that they didn't win. BTS' crew even tried to cheer them up with a cake. While BTS members tried to cheer each other up, they were also concerned about their fans. BTS leader RM, at one point, confessed he was worried for them.

Following their loss, BTS hosted a VLive, in which they tried to cheer fans up. During the live, Jimin thanked fans on behalf of BTS. “We started from nothing, we can make it again with you guys. We should keep knocking on the door," he had said. "Thank you for watching in a late hour, oh my dark circles, it's an honour to perform on this award, we will keep working hard to show great stages! Love you," J-Hope added.