BTS rules TikTok's global viewership charts in 2023 with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more

BTS has achieved the title of the most viewed male act worldwide on TikTok in 2023, surpassing several prominent Hollywood stars. The South Korean seven-member boy band, having embarked on solo endeavors before military enlistment, continues to thrive as OT7 even during their temporary group hiatus. Following BTS, BLACKPINK also achaieved a significant milestone. Read on to know more.

BTS is TikTok's most viewed male act in 2023

BTS at Grammy Awards: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope's first Grammy appearance.

In 2023, each BTS member took their turn enlisting in the military, with the remaining members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V soon to follow suit. Although the group plans to reunite in 2025, their music continues to flourish. According to TikTok's data released on December 10, BTS secured the title of the most viewed male act on the platform in 2023. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment’s BLACKPINK was the most viewed group on TikTok globally in 2023.

Most viewed artists on TikTok in 2023 globally: top 10 list

With the completion of its yearly evaluation, the popular social media site offered insights into the trends so far. The data indicates that in 2023, Kim Loaiza, a singer and online celebrity from Mexico, was the most viewed artist worldwide on TikTok. American pop singer Selena Gomez came in second, followed by BTS and Blackpink.

Check out the top 10 list

Kim Loaiza

Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK

BTS

Feid

ENHYPEN

KAROL G

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Shakira

Most viewed artists on TikTok in 2023 in the US

Meanwhile, the data from the US indicates that Natalie Jane, the singer of Do or Die, Ariana Grande the Side to Side crooner and Miley Cyrus, the viral Flower sensation, were the most viewed artists of the year in 2023. Take a look at the list:

Selena Gomez

Natalie Jane

Ice Spice

Meghan Trainor

Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B

NLE Choppa

Lil Mabu

Lizzo

