‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’: Mariah Carey releases new video featuring Miley Cyrus and Nicole Richie

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to surprise her fans aka lambs. The Queen of Christmas announced on Friday, December 8, 2023, that she was gifting to her fans aka lambs, a new music video with unseen footage from her ‘Merry Christmas One And All!’ tour. In the new video titled, ‘All I Want For Christmas is You (Festive Lambs Edition),’ the singer has reduced her appearance as she diverts all the focus towards her fans.

Her "lambs" could be seen in festive sweaters and hats, in the stands and outside the concert venues.

The music video also honours her team behind the tour, her bandmates, backup singer, dancers and choreographers. Many scenes show them practising their instruments and routines backstage.

The 54-year-old singer makes appearances throughout the video dancing on stage during rehearsals and performances. Interestingly, she also shows off festive outfits all along the video including a nutcracker-inspired outfit made especially for the stage version of “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Highlights of the video are the appearances of her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and celebrities Miley Cyrus and Nicole Richie.

While Moroccan could be seen twirling a drumstick in a shot, Monroe was seen grooving backstage with a red guitar.

The ‘Flowers' singer was seen in festive reindeer ears, while Nicole was seen wearing a Santa hat. Maria Lopez was also seen, flashing a peace sign to the camera.

Mairah's ongoing ‘Merry Christmas One And All!’ tour began on November 15, 202 and will be wrapping up on December 17, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Additionally, the singer will soon be releasing a mini-documentary on her official YouTube channel showcasing an ‘exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous preparations and magical moments that define the tour,’ as per the release.