BTS: Second part of track list for Proof unveiled, new song Run BTS revealed. See full list here

The second part of BTS' tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof was unveiled by the group's agency Big Hit Music on Monday evening. Taking to Twitter, the agency released the tracklist for CD 2. It will consist of 15 tracks, including a new song, Run BTS. Several old songs of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also feature on the list. (Also Read | BTS unveils first part of tracklist for Proof, Born Singer; Yet to Come features on the list)

Incidentally, Run BTS is also the title of the group's own variety show. The songs in the list are Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria and Dimple. Sharing the list, the agency added the hashtags---BTS, BTS_Proof and Tracklist CD 2.

BTS: Second tracklist of Proof.

While the new track is Run BTS, the solo songs include RM's Intro: Persona, Jin's Moon, Suga's Trivia Seesaw, J-Hope's Outro: Ego, Jimin's Filter, V's Singularity and Jungkook's Euphoria. The subunits are Stay, Jamais Vu and Friends. While the rap line's tracks are Cypher 3 and Her, the vocal line's songs are 00:00 and Dimple.

Reacting to the list, a fan wrote, "They saw us missing run bts so much they made it into a song." Another fan said, "I knew that dimple was going to be in the CD2 my intention did not deceive me." "Run BTS!! Not to mention it's Tuesday in KST too. I can't believe we have a chance of seeing all these masterpieces live!!??... Wait! Fountain??I thought we would never be encountering again?..well if tannies say so..but this'll be forever legendary," tweeted a person.

Another person commented, "This is so amazing fantastic brilliant I'm crying again oh my godddd." "I feel Run BTS is gonna be my favourite in this CD...I just love this tracklist anyways, got my favs Filter and Seesaw...but no Pied Piper," tweeted another fan. "Oh my god all members' songs are added," read another tweet.

The upcoming album of BTS will release on June 10 at 9.30 am IST. Recently, Big Hit Music said in a statement, "After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours."

