Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS spills beans on their upcoming album Proof, says fans can learn about band's history with it
music

BTS spills beans on their upcoming album Proof, says fans can learn about band's history with it

  • BTS members has shared their thoughts about their upcoming album, Proof, ahead of its release on Friday.
BTS' concept photo from their album Proof.
BTS' concept photo from their album Proof.
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook , recently talked about their upcoming anthology album Proof. During Spotify’s This is BTS episode, the members shared their thoughts about the album and mentioned what they want BTS ARMY, their fandom, to pay attention to. Calling it a ‘meaningful album’, they said that one can learn BTS’ history from it. (Also read: BTS: South Korea's state-run TV channel bans two Proof songs for containing 'vulgar words')

The short video began with BTS leader, RM asking members about Proof. To this, Suga recalled, “We released more albums than singles. There are more than 100 songs so while we choose a song (for Proof), it was like trying to put together a puzzle. It makes use to reminisce about our past, and ARMY would reminisce as well. Those who have recently discovered us can learn BTS’ history. That’s why we think it’s a meaningful album.”

BTS also said that the album will also have behind-the-scenes videos that fans can look forward to. They also added that the ‘fun part’ about Proof will be BTS’ voices from their younger days.

Proof will be a 3-CD collection of BTS’ hit old and new songs. Including its title track Yet to Come, it will also have songs like Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others. It will be released three days before their ninth debut anniversary, on June 10. Meanwhile, their two songs won’t be broadcast on the state-run TV channel, KBS, in South Korea, due to ‘swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions’. 

BTS’s last album was BE, released in 2020. Since then, they have released hit singles like Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe featuring Coldplay.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts
bts
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out