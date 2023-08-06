Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Suga finally reveals ‘7’ tattoo on final day of D-Day concert, breaks down in tears. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 06, 2023 06:16 PM IST

BTS member Suga finally revealed his ‘7’ friendship tattoo after a long wait on the final day of the D-Day concert.

BTS' Suga finally revealed his 7 tattoo on the final day of his D-Day concert in Seoul on Sunday. The 30-year-old rapper was on stage in Seoul on August 6, when he pulled up his sleeve and fans went gaga after spotting the tattoo on his left arm . Later coming live after the end of the show, he revealed the part of his left arm and showed fans where exactly he had the friendship tattoo. (Also read: BTS' Jimin hugs Suga during D-Day concert, sings Like Crazy on stage; fans react. Watch)

Suga's 7 tattoo

In fan videos that quickly went viral on social media, Suga was seen casually taking off his jacket on stage, while complaining that it was too hot. As the camera went ahead and focused on his left shoulder, the tattoo '7' was revealed, and the cheers from the audience grew louder. He also started to get emotional with the enthusiastic fan reactions. Later, during his Weverse live session, Suga gave his fans a better glimpse of the dainty tattoo on his shoulder.

Fan reactions

Army noticed that the tattoo was on the shoulder where Suga had got injured and it was just above his scar. A fan wrote, "lord the seven tattoo is on yoongi's left shoulder. The shoulder that got injured because of his accident. I'm crying so hard." Another said, "This is one of my favorite surprises ever & I’m not even a tattoo enthusiast. The reason why I love it so much it’s because how meaningful he did everything. This is a tattoo with his brothers which he reveal in his own terms at his own time to us specifically. I love him a lot." Another fan wrote, "The fact tht he showed it today out of all days after he met the members yea ill pass away thanks."

BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had all revealed their '7' friendship tattoo several months ago. However, Suga's tattoo had long remained a mystery. Last year, Suga talked about his tattoo during his Weverse live session. Suga had said, "Yes I got the tattoo but I won't let you know where it is, you should find it yourself. I really had no thought of getting a tattoo for my whole life but got it since the members got one."

He had also said, “I didn’t have confidence knowing my personality-- to not regret it, not get sick of it or like want to move it a bit to the side or something…But I don’t have any wish to get more. No more talking about the friendship tattoo.”

