Jin and J-Hope surprise BTS fans, salute Suga as they attend his Seoul show; RM joins rapper, sings his unreleased song

After Jimin and Jungkook, RM joined fellow BTS member Suga on Sunday at his last D-Day concert in Seoul. BTS ARMY's joy knew no bounds, when they spotted Jin and J-Hope, cheering in the audience, for the duo. Some fans also spotted V aka Kim Taehyung in the audience. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin hugs Suga during D-Day concert, sings Like Crazy on stage; fans react. Watch) BTS' RM, Jin, and J-Hope joined Suga at his Seoul concert.

Suga gives a shoutout to Jin and J-Hope

Suga sang several songs including Daechwita among others. He also gave a shoutout to Jin and J-Hope. Suga said, "I need to say this when I sing People Part 2. My brother. Shoutout to J-Hope. I want to thank J-Hope for making me a cool choreography. Jin as well. Whenever I sing this, I feel like I'm with J-Hope."

RM sings his unreleased song, talks about his haircut

RM joined Suga on stage and they sang Strange. The BTS leader also surprised his fans by singing his unreleased song, You Are My Dandelion, I See You Comeback To Me. RM also told his fans, "I brought all of you a gift. But out of my album, I started a new project with new people. I'll show you my unreleased song." RM, who recently got a buzz cut, clarified that it 'has nothing to do with his military enlistment anytime soon'.

Suga breaks down

While singing and playing the guitar on stage, Suga started crying. He however kept on playing. After performing on stage, RM was seen standing in the audience with Jin and J-Hope. The trio hugged, laughed and shared conversations. They also grooved and enjoyed Suga's performance.

Jin and J-Hope attend show

During the concert, Jin and J-Hope cheered for RM and Suga as they sang. They laughed, raised their hands and waved, jumped and smiled as they enjoyed the show. As they waved the ARMY bomb, fans around them screamed with joy. Jin and J-Hope also saluted RM and Suga. For the event, Jin wore a white T-shirt and denims while J-Hope was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the South Korean military.

BTS fans react

Reacting to their clips, a BTS fan wrote, "You are crying we are crying every one of us is crying!! Don't cry Yoongi!! We love u all so much. We will never be apart." A comment read, "Two Seokkk, Namjoon's new song. Last day of Agust D concert and Yoongi crying. I wanna give him a big hug, I cried too." A Twitter user said, "I love this man! And his unreleased song?! It’s beautiful I’m crying." On Friday and Saturday, Jungkook and Jimin attended Suga's show, respectively, and also sang with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON