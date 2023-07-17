BTS' J-Hope reacts after Suga asks him about his 'six-month plan' post discharge from military in new Suchwita teaser
The new episode of Suchwita is pre-recorded. J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military. He is the second BTS member to enlist for military duty.
BTS rapper J-Hope will be the next guest in fellow group member Suga's chat show Suchwita. BangtanTV on Sunday posted a teaser from episode 14 of the show. The video gave a partial glimpse of J-Hope arriving on the show's set with a gift. Suga teased him, "Instead of sneaking in today, he came as an official guest." J-Hope replied, "I finally get to come here." (Also Read | Jin teases J-Hope for 'copying contents' in letter for fans from military; BTS ARMY reacts)
Suga asks J-Hope about his plans
In the nearly one-minute-long teaser, Suga asked J-Hope about his plans. Suga said, "Being the type who needs to plan everything, I heard you already have a six-month post-discharge plan. Spill all the details today. It's better to give out spoilers here than anywhere else." Laughing, J-Hope asked him, "Should I tell you everything?" Suga replied, "Just do it."
Suga and J-Hope talk about J Cole
Suga then talked about a string of things. He asked, "J-Hope's plan for BTS' chapter 2?" J-Hope said, "Yes." Suga continued asking on several topics including "Lollapalooza (its behind the scenes)". He also said, "Tell us about J Cole." Suga teased J-Hope, "You seemed like a total pop star during the listening party (behind the scenes of the listening party)."
Suga and J-Hope dance on Suchwita
The two BTS members also did some dance moves on the show. Suga and J-Hope also sang the happy birthday song for the latter. The brief video ended with J-Hope saying, "I should come here more often. Can I be on the show again?" The episode will air on July 19 at 10 pm KST (6.30 pm IST).
J-Hope serving in military
Currently, J-Hope is serving in the South Korean military. After Jin, J-Hope became the second member of BTS to enlist for his mandatory military duty on April 17. Other members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.
BTS had announced a break from group activities in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.