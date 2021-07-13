BTS: Suga's reaction to Butter topping Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks straight is every ARMY right now

BTS, comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook,has made history with their song Butter. The song continued its reign on Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week. The song has been on the top spot of the international chart since its debut in June. Butter became the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 by BTS and by an Asian artist/group in history.

Following the news, BTS member Suga logged into Weverse and shared his reaction. The rapper couldn't help but scream at the milestone achieved by the K-pop group. "Eh ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah a ah a ah ah ah ahk you mean seven weeks?" he wrote. Suga soon followed it up with a selfie and thanked fans. "Thank you ARMY!" he wrote.

BTS member J-Hope also thanked the ARMY. He shared a selfie on Weverse and wrote, "7.... ARMY is the best ..." Meanwhile, the official BTS account on Twitter, BTS_official, retweeted the Billboard Hot 100 chart featuring the top 10 songs of the week and wrote, "We can’t believe this is really happening to us," before adding, "Thank you SO MUCH x 7."

Butter's milestone comes a few days after BTS released a new track titled Permission to Dance on the occasion of ARMY Day. The song, co-written by Ed Sheeran, was the group's third English track after their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite and Butter.

Over the weekend, a video featuring the members unboxing the CD box of Butter was released in which Suga had predicted that Permission to Dance would replace Butter as the top song of Billboard Hot 100. The rapper also said that the song would likely stay on the top spot for four to five weeks.

BTS is set to perform Butter and Permission to Dance this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.