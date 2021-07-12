BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance's fate on Billboard Hot 100; RM, Jin make special promise to ARMY

A new Bangtan Bomb was released on Sunday featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, unboxing the Butter album. The K-pop group released the CD version of the new track Butter on July 9. The CD also features their recently released song Permission to Dance.

In the video, shared on YouTube, BTS members were divided into two groups. While Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V formed one subunit, RM, Jin, and Jungkook were segregated into the other. Each group was handed a version of the CD album and was seen unboxing the same.

During the unboxing, the members revealed that the box comes with numerous photos, cards, and a pack of stickers that the fans could use to decorate the box. In the process of revealing the contents, J-Hope revealed that the photoshoots were done in March, months before Butter and Permission to Dance were released. While Suga recalled the cold weather, Jimin added he was 'freezing to death.'

RM, Jungkook, and Jin also spoke about the beach-themed shoot in particular and recalled that the bright sun was making it difficult for the members to keep their eyes fully open.

RM and Jin also made a pact. They revealed they would host a VLive together within a month of Permission to Dance's release. Suga also predicted that Permission to Dance would not only replace their song Butter, which is currently on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, but will also remain on the top spot for four to five weeks.





Also read: BTS: Permission to Dance reminds fans of One Direction, ARMY gets emotional at use of sign language in video

BTS released Permission to Dance on July 9, on the occasion of ARMY Day. The members will be seen performing the song, along with their other release Butter, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon later this week.