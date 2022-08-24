BTS to hold free concert in Busan to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030

BTS will be holding a free in-person concert in Busan, South Korea on October 15. The seven-member band, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is performing the free concert to support South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030. The K-pop group is an official ambassador for South Korea for the Expo. Also Read| BTS’ V and Jimin receive death threats ahead of Busan concert, fans react

BTS' agency BigHit Music announced the concert and shared other details in a note on the global fandom life platform Weverse on Wednesday. The statement revealed that the free in-person concert, named BTS in BUSAN, will be held for 100,000 people at Busan Ilgwang Special Stage in Gijang-gun.

In addition, an in-person event named LIVE PLAY, in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to 'feel the lively moment of the concert,' will be held for 10,000 people in the outdoor parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. The concerts will also be streamed live to the virtual audience on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW. The tickets to the concert are free but a reservation is required.

The concert is aimed at gathering interest and support from people around the world for the 2030 World Expo in Busan. In its new statement about the concert, BigHit said, "We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030."

Expo 2030 is a proposed world fair to be held in 2030. Russia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia have submitted bids to hold the event. The last World Expo was held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai. BTS, the ambassador for Busan World Expo 2030, has been constantly engaging in promotional activities for their country's bid.

At the appointment ceremony held in July this year, the band said, "Starting with the global Busan concert to be held in October, we will do our best to attract the Busan World Expo 2030. We will do our best to promote nature and culture to the world.”

