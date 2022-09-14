BTS’ V creates a storm among fans with cover pictures from Vogue Korea

BTS member V is the latest celebrity to grace Vogue Korea’s cover page for their October issues. After much speculations by the BTS fans, aka AMRY, the magazine finally unveiled a set of cover photoshoots featuring V, and they are unmissable. In all of them, the flamboyant idol exudes style and grace. Also read: V says he performs on stage and enjoys with ARMY

A total of three images have been released on Instagram. In one of them, V, popularly known as Kim Taehyung, is seen softly gazing towards the camera in an all-white look at an outdoor setting, in another he is seen patiently waiting outside a bedroom while the last one is a close-up shot of him making eye contact. All of these as a part of a surprise second set of pictures from his first solo photoshoot for the magazine as the members are focusing on solo careers.

Reacting to the sweet surprise, BTS ARMY took to Twitter and started trending V with hashtags like #TAEHYUNGxVOGUE. One fan wrote, “the SerVe absolutely stunning and gorgeous as always! V ICON OF AN ERA V FOR VOGUE KOREA.” “Belongs in a museum!!” commented another fan. Someone else added jokingly, “This is illegal to be this fine.”

Earlier on August 27, fans started speculating about the photo shoot after the magazine’s fashion director posted an update on Instagram Stories hinting about a photoshoot likely with a BTS member. She shared a sneak peek of the styling reference and later deleted it, which raise further speculations. Later on September 4, the same magazine's editor-in-chief and other associates confirmed the rumours with a glimpse of V’s upcoming photoshoot. A few days later, the first preview of V’s pictorial was released and confirmed the schedule for the cover, which people ‘will remember for ages.’ This was also followed by a throwback interview with V.

The magazine will next release a film teaser of the BTS member on September 16 as per their schedule of the pictorial. BTS consists ofmembers RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Amid their solo projects, the group will be reuniting soon for their upcoming free concert in Busan on October 15 for the World Expo 2030.

