BTS: V reacts as Park Seo-joon enjoys golf, Choi Woo-shik hints of his presence

BTS' V dropped a comment on Park Seo-joon's recent post. Recently, Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik spent their day playing golf. Check out their pictures here.
BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik are part of the Wooga Squad.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 07:15 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member V and actor Park Hyung-sik reacted to their Wooga Squad friend and actor Park Seo-joon playing golf. Taking to Instagram, Seo-joon shared a picture of himself on Monday as he played the shot with his back towards the camera.

In the photo, Park Seo-joon wore a full-sleeved white T-shirt with dark pants, a bowl hat and red sneakers. The golf course overlooked a hill and was surrounded by greenery.

He didn't cation the post but shared it with a golfer emoji. Reacting to the post, Park Hyung-sik commented, "Boss. Nice shot!!" "Kkkkk so annoying," wrote V as translated by BTS weverse translation on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the trio's Wooga Squad friend-actor Choi Woo-shik also shared a picture of himself playing golf. Interestingly, the venue of his golf course was the same as that of Seo-joon. Choi Woo-shik's shot in the picture was also similar to that of Seo-joon. He wore a navy blue and yellow full-sleeved T-shirt with beige pants and sneakers.

Choi Woo-shik also shared a picture of himself playing golf.

BTS' V shares a warm bond with Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. They call themselves the Wooga Squad. Seo-joon, V, and Hyung-sik bonded on the sets of their K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, released in 2016. Later, Seo-joon introduced them to his friends Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy.

As Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik gave glimpses of their Monday, BTS V also shared a post on Instagram. V shared a picture as he enjoyed snowfall at dusk.

He stood on a partially snow-covered street near a street lamp. V wore a long black coat over a white coloured T-shirt and a grey mask. Sharing the photo, V captioned the post, "Snow snow snow."

Also Read | BTS' V turns clapper boy for Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da-mi's kissing scene in Our Beloved Summer, visits set on birthday

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram last month after their concerts in the US. They have been sharing posts giving ARMY glimpses of their lives.

