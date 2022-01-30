BTS' V turns clapper boy for Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da-mi's kissing scene in Our Beloved Summer, visits set on birthday

BTS' V visited his fellow Wooga Squad member and actor Choi Woo-shik on the sets of his Netflix show Our Beloved Summer on his birthday last year. Taking to Instagram Stories, V shared a short clip as he turned clapper boy for Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi's kissing scene.

The video, shared by BTS member V, showed the actors filming a scene for the last episode of Our Beloved Summer. Sharing the video, V added Christmas Tree, his song for the show, as the background music.

V celebrates his birthday on December 30. Apart from V and Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy are also part of the Wooga Squad.

Earlier this week, the 16th and final episode of Our Beloved Summer aired on Netflix. In the particular scene, Choi Woo-shik's character Choi Ung and Kim Da-mi's character Kook Yeon-soo unite after the former surprises her by returning to their hometown.

Meanwhile, BTS fandom, ARMY, took to Twitter and reacted to the clip shared by V. A fan posting the video wrote, "Director Kim Taehyung on Our Beloved Summer last day shooting set, he's so cute. #V_ChristmasTree #BTSV." Another fan tweeted, "Choi Woo-shik telling Kim Da-mi that he chose Taehyung over her." An ARMY also shared a behind-the-scenes video of V on the sets and tweeted, "Y’all, this was Taehyung and we didn’t notice."

ARMY reacted on Twitter to BTS V's clip.

TAEHYUNG WAS IN THE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEOS AND NO ONE KNEW HDHDHDHDHH pic.twitter.com/DgqoRoMq8d — 🍡 (@jkssope) January 29, 2022

Recently, Soompi quoted Choi Woo-shik praising Our Beloved Summer OST Christmas Tree. He said, “First of all, I really like the song. The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”

BTS' V, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik became friends on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, their K-drama, which released in 2016. Later, Park Seo-joon introduced them to his other friends Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy.

After BTS' Los Angeles in-person concerts last year, the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019. Last month, they also debuted on Instagram and give fans glimpses of their lives.

