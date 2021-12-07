BTS: V responds to Park Hyung-Sik's post on his song for Choi Woo Sik's Our Beloved Summer, fan says 'supportive bestie'

BTS member V has responded to a post, on his latest song Our Beloved Summer, shared by actor Park Hyung-Sik. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor shared a clip featuring Choi Woo Sik in the Netflix drama. The clip is from the first episode and V's voice is heard singing in the background.

In the clip, Choi Woo Sik is seen making a sketch seated at a table. Sharing the video, Park Hyung-Sik wrote, as translated by @BTStranslation_, "Our Beloved Summer.. with V." However, he didn't tag the BTS singer. V replied, "A comment heh."

Reacting to the post, fans showered V with praises in the comment section. A user wrote, "If V sing in night whole world listening night." Another person said, "Baby bear." "Your voice is everything I am drowning in dreams with your voice," commented another user.

Speaking about Park Hyung-Sik's post, a fan said, "Supportive bestie." V, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, and Peakboy are friends and fondly call themselves Wooga Squad.

As per Soompi, Our Beloved Summer is a romantic comedy featuring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi. They play a couple who break up on a bad note. However, after 10 years their documentary filmed in high school gains popularity. This leads them to face the camera together again. The drama also features Kim Sung Cheol and Noh Jung Ui.

This is not the first time that V is singing solo for a drama OST. Earlier he sang, Sweet Night for Itaewon Class featuring Park Seo Joon. He had also sung, It's Definitely You, for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth along with BTS member Jin.

Meanwhile, V along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook made solo debuts on Instagram on Monday. They have been sharing posts. So far, V has over 18.8m followers.